Ludhiana district sees 52 stubble burning cases; 12 violators fined

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 24

Ludhiana district witnessed 52 cases of stubble burning this season till Monday.

Punjab Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer (XEN) Kuldeep Singh said that a total of 52 cases of stubble burning came to light till Monday, compared to 161 cases reported in the corresponding period last year.

Jagraon sticks out like a sore thumb, as a total of 22 cases have been reported there this year, compared to the 69 cases reported during the corresponding period last year.

Jagraon is followed by Samrala with 17 cases. Besides, five cases have been reported from Ludhiana West, four from Raikot and two each from Payal and Ludhiana East. Notably, Khanna is the only city that has yet to witness any incident of stubble burning. The Punjab Pollution Control Board has imposed fines on 12 violators.

“Any person or body that is found flouting the direction passed by the National Green Tribunal against the burning of paddy straw is liable to pay environmental compensation,” warned XEN Kuldeep.

Small landholders with area covering less than two acres have to pay Rs 2,500 for each incident. Those with more than two acres of land but less than five shell out Rs 5,000 for each violation, while the ones owning more than five acres of land have to cough up Rs 15,000 for each incident.

Chief Agriculture Officer Narinder Singh said, “Thanks to efforts made by the Agriculture Department and district administration, we have seen fewer farm fires this year.

However, the dip in cases so far can be attributed to the delay in harvesting caused by the rains. Cases are expected to surge by the end of this month once the harvesting of paddy gains momentum.

“Due to untimely rains, the harvesting of paddy has been delayed. I had re-planted paddy in my fields after floods. But just as the time of harvesting was approaching, it rained again,” rued Gurbaksh Singh from Allowal village. “I want my crop to dry completely before I start harvesting, as reaping it early can lead to a rise in the moisture level,” he added.

Bharatiya Kisan Union General Secretary HS Lakhowal said that the government should provide more baler machines for ex-situ management of paddy residue.

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), who are a bridge between the rural population and healthcare facilities, will now be raising awareness about the harms of stubble burning. This is a joint initiative of the Health Department and the Agriculture Department.

A training session of ASHAs was organised in Ludhiana on the directions of Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria. The event was held under the supervision of Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Poonam Goyal at the Community Health Centre in Sanehwal. ASHAs from the entire district were present during the meeting.

Dr Goyal stressed, “The major challenge we face today is to sustain agriculture production and conserve natural resources at the same time. The government has been making efforts to create awareness among farmers about the same.”

Mass Media Officer Parminder Singh noted, “Paddy straw burning is a major issue. The burning of paddy straw results in the loss of valuable soil nutrients, and it also pollutes the environment. That further leads to health hazards. Farmers should stay away from stubble burning and adopt various in-situ methods for paddy straw management.”

Deputy Mass Media Officer Rajinder Singh observed, “Burning paddy straw also causes harm to useful micro-organisms present in the upper layer of soil, results in the loss of trees and poses a threat to animals and birds.”

He suggested, “Farmers should use machines for efficient and easy management of paddy residue in the field. Various machines are available for in-situ management of paddy straw, and cultivators should use them.”

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning