Ludhiana district sees no fresh Covid case

Ludhiana, November 15

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, no fresh Covid case was reported from the district today. The district also witnessed no fresh fatality due to the virus.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,617 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. On Tuesday, there were seven active cases and all have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes. — TNS