Ludhiana District sees no fresh Covid case

Ludhiana, November 20
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, no fresh Covid case was reported from the district today. There was also no loss of life due to the virus today.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said so far 1,13,621 persons had tested positive for Covid in the district since the outbreak of the virus. A total of 3,018 people had lost their lives to the virus since March 30, 2020, when the first death was reported from the district.
There are four active cases in the district. Three of them have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes, while one patient is admitted to a hospital.
Samples of 126 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
