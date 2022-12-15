Ludhiana district sees no fresh Covid case

Ludhiana, December 14
No fresh case of Covid-19 was reported from the district on Wednesday.
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, 1,13,628 positive cases have been confirmed in the district to date while the virus has claimed the lives of 3,018 patients in the district.
