Ludhiana district sees no fresh Covid case

Ludhiana, December 30
No fresh case of Covid-19 was reported from the district on Friday. At present, there were three active cases and the patients were in home isolation, according to the Health Department.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,631 positive cases of the coronavirus were reported from the district to date. The Health Department has confirmed 3,018 deaths due to the virus in the district so far.
