Ludhiana district sees only 1 fresh Covid case

Ludhiana, September 28
The district witnessed only one fresh case of Covid-19 on Wednesday. There are 15 active cases in the district and all patients are in home isolation.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,534 persons had tested positive in the district so far. Besides, the virus claimed the lives of 3,016 patients till date. — TNS
