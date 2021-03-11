Ludhiana district sees third highest stillbirths in state: Report

Of total 2,490 foetal deaths in Punjab, 179 registered in Ludhiana

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 11

Ludhiana district has reported third highest stillbirths (death or loss of a baby before or during delivery) in the state during the year 2020, the Registrar General of India’s Civil Registration System (CSR) Report-2020 has revealed.

The state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, registered 179 foetal deaths, where a product of conception has attained at least the prescribed period of gestation, of the total 2,490 still births recorded in Punjab during 2020, the official figures have confirmed.

The report on vital statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System-2020, released by the Registrar General of India, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that Ludhiana has reported 98 male and 81 female stillbirths at the rate of 0.1 per cent, which was much lower than the state’s average stillbirth ratio of 2.49 per cent.

While 169 foetal deaths, including 90 male and 79 female, were reported in the district’s urban areas, at the rate of 0.1 per cent, the rural areas recorded 10 still births, including 8 male and 2 female, at the rate of 0.01 per cent.

Comparatively, the state has registered 2,146 foetal deaths, including 1,175 male and 975 female, in the urban areas, at the rate of 2.1 per cent, while 3,440 still births, including 199 male and 145 female, at the rate of 0.3 per cent, were reported in the rural areas of Punjab in 2020.

While Amritsar and Faridkot topped the state with the highest of 252 foetal deaths each, including 148 male and 104 female in Amritsar and 141 male and 111 female in Faridkot, at the rate of 0.25 per cent, Ferozepur reported the lowest of 17 still births, including 10 female and 7 male, at the rate of 0.01 per cent.

Patiala has reported the second highest 242 foetal deaths, including 131 male and 111 female, at the rate of 0.2 per cent.

Among other districts, which have reported less still births than Ludhiana, included Barnala 73, including 38 male and 35 female, at the rate of 0.07 per cent, Bathinda 88, including 49 male and 39 female, at the rate of 0.09 per cent, Fazilka 62, including 40 male and 22 female, at the rate of 0.06 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 19, including 10 male and 9 female, at the rate of 0.02 per cent, Gurdaspur 81, including 56 male and 25 female, at the rate of 0.08 per cent, Hoshiarpur 163, including 89 male and 74 female, at the rate of 0.2 per cent, Jalandhar 138, including 73 male and 65 female, at the rate of 0.1 per cent, Kapurthala 96, including 52 male and 44 female, at the rate of 0.09 per cent, Mansa 106, including 56 male and 50 female, at the rate of 0.1 per cent, Moga 61, including 32 male and 29 female, at the rate of 0.06 per cent, Muktsar 162, including 84 male and 78 female, at the rate of 0.1 per cent, Pathankot 79, including 46 male and 33 female, at the rate of 0.08 per cent, Ropar 48, including 24 male and 24 female, at the rate of 0.05 per cent, Sangrur 140 including 80 male and 60 female, at the rate of 0.1 per cent, Mohali 41, including 25 male and 16 female, at the rate of 0.04 per cent, Nawanshahr 73, including 39 female and 34 male, at the rate of 0.07 per cent, and Tarn Taran has registered 118 foetal deaths, including 61 female and 57 male, at the rate of 0.1 per cent.

HIGHEST & LOWEST

  • Amritsar and Faridkot reported highest of 252 still births each
  • Ferozepur recorded lowest of 17 foetal deaths

MALE-FEMALE RATIO

Except Ferozepur and Nawanshahr, which recorded more female than male stillbirths, other 19 districts in Punjab reported more male than female foetal deaths. Ropar registered an equal number of 24 male and female stillbirths.

