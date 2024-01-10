Ludhiana District shivers as mercury plummets to 7.4°C

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

The unyielding grip of the cold wave persisted in the district on Tuesday. The Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology at PAU, Ludhiana, reported that the minimum temperature plummeted to 7.4°C, while the mercury only managed to climb to a maximum of 11°C today.

People sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on a foggy day. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

The relentless cold waves show no signs of abating, leaving residents to contend with the ongoing chilly conditions. According to the weather report, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated showers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

According to Dr PK Kingra, who leads the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, there is prediction of some clear weather conditions on Wednesday. Regarding the issue of foggy weather, Dr Kingra mentioned that an orange alert for fog was in effect until Tuesday, after which it will transition to a yellow alert from Wednesday. There is a possibility of fog occurring in the morning and at night in specific isolated areas.

Meanwhile, individuals at different locations along roadsides were seen warming their hands by bonfires.

#Climate change #Environment