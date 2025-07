Advertisement

National-level swimmers Ojas Sund, Kriti Arora, Jasleen Kaur Dhillon, Anmol Jindal and Vaibhav Kohli proved their mettle in their respective events.

Ojas Sund of Pool Pirates, proved too good for his opponents by clinching top position in200m back stroke in boys group-I and men’s section while Anmol Jindal (Swim Force) came out triumphant in 800m free style in the men section.

Similarly, Jasleen (Fin Flyers) secured first position in 200m back stroke in the girls group-I, Bhavya Gupta of PAU Club bagged two gold medals, winning 400m free style in boys’ group-III and 100m breast stroke event in the same age group.

Kriti Arora of Fin Flyers stamped her superiority by fetching gold medal in100m butterfly stroke for women and Jayana Sapra from Swim Force obtained two gold medals, in 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly stroke in girls group-I.

Though, the competitions started in the morning, Dr Rishi Pal Singh, Registrar, PAU inaugurated the championship formally in the evening.

First day’s results

800m freestyle (boys-I): Ravinoor Singh 1st, Naitik Bharti 2nd and Rotash 3rd; 800m freestyle (boys-II): Chirag Negi 1st, Aryan Mishra 2nd and Panshul Sachdeva 3rd; 800m freestyle (men): Anmol Jindal 1st, Aarjav Rattan 2nd and Amanpreet Singh 3rd; 400m freestyle (boys-III): Bhavya Gupta 1st, Barikpreet Singh 2nd and Kanav Sharma 3rd; 200m back stroke (boys-I): Ojas Sund 1st, Samarth Singh 2nd and Vaibhav Kohli 3rd; 200m back stroke (boys-II): Pulkit Nayyar 1st, Hitwik Sharma 2nd and Vidyut Chhabra 3rd; 200m back stroke (men): Ojas Sund 1st, Varun Sharma 2nd and Samarth Singh 3rd; 100m breast stroke (boys-III): Bhavya Gupta 1st, Divyansh 2nd and Hiren Mahi 3rd; 100m butterfly stroke (boys-I): Karkikey Bahl 1st, Kunwar 2nd and Vatsal Jindal 3rd; 100m butterfly stroke (boys-II): Iris Partap Singh 1st, Mantejveer Singh 2nd and Rishaan Malik 3rd; 100m butterfly stroke (men): Kartikey Bahl 1st and Vikramaditya K Soni 2nd; 100m butterfly stroke (boys-III): Barikpreet Singh 1st; 200m individual medley (boys-I): Aditya Trehan 1st and Vibnesh Bhakoo 2nd; 200m individual medley (boys- II); Irish Partap Singh 1st, Rudra Chaudhart 2nd and Pulkit Nayyar 3rd.

800m freestyle (girls-I): Kavisha 1st, Gunika 2nd and Ojal Gupta 3rd; 800m freestyle (girls-II): Anushka Sharma 1st and Jasleen Kaur Dhillon 2nd; 800m freestyle (women): Anushka Sharma 1st, Jasleen Kaur Dhillon 2nd and Gunika 3rd; 400m freestyle (girls-III): Aaradhya 1st, Vridhi Kohli 2nd and Jeenat Handa 3rd; 200m back stroke (girls-I): Jaisleen 1st and Divya 2nd; 200m back stroke (girls-II): Peharreet Kaur Deo 1st, Meghna 2nd and Amaira Singh 3rd; 100m breast stroke (girls-III): Navya Thakur 1st, Mishika Mehra 2nd and Alvira Sharma 3rd; 100m butterfly stroke (girls-I): Jayana Sapra 1st and Bunika 2nd; 100m butterfly stroke (girls-II): Meghna 1st, Mannat Singh 2nd and Zoya Cynthia Haque 3rd; 100m butterfly stroke (women): Kriti Arora 1st and Gunika 2nd; 100m butterfly stroke (girls-III): parsim Kaur Kaith 1st and Aaradhya 2nd; 200m individual medley (girls-I): Jayana Sapra 1st, Divneet Kaur 2nd and Jaisleen 3rd; 200m individual medley (girls-II): Kavangun 1st, Peharreet Kaur Deo 2nd and Mannat Singh 3rd.