Ludhiana district topped state with maximum deaths in 2020

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 7

Ludhiana district topped the state with the maximum number of deaths during the year 2020, the Registrar General of India’s Civil Registration System Report-2020 has revealed.

The district recorded 29,527 deaths of the total 2,29,846 lives lost in Punjab, the official figures have confirmed.

The report on vital statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System-2020, released by the Registrar General of India, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that Ludhiana reported a death rate of 7.21 per 1,000 persons against the state’s average death rate recorded at 7.18 per cent.

Of the total 29,527 deaths registered in the industrial capital of the state in 2020, as many as 17,158 were male and 12,369 were female.

While the death rate in urban areas remained 7.15 per cent, the rural death rate was recorded at 7.31 per cent in the maximum city of Punjab. This was also higher than the state’s average urban death rate of 7.11 per cent and rural death rate of 7.24 per cent.

The urban areas in Ludhiana registered 18,604 deaths, including 10,848 male and 7,756 female, while the rural areas lost 10,923 lives, comprising 6,310 male and 4,613 female.

In Punjab, 1,06,549 deaths were registered in urban areas, including 62,283 male and 44,266 female, while the rural areas lost 1,23,297 lives, comprising 71,509 male and 51,788 female.

While Jalandhar topped the state with the highest death rate of 7.97 per cent, Mansa recorded the lowest death rate of 6.19 per cent.

Among other districts, Amritsar registered 25,685 deaths, including 14,835 male and 10,850 female, at the death rate of 7.31 per cent, Barnala 4,658 deaths, including 2,809 male and 1,849, at the death rate of 6.58, Bathinda reported 11,474 deaths, including 6,973 male and 4,501 female, at the death rate of 6.54 per cent, Faridkot registered 6,826 deaths, including 4,065 male and 2,761 female, at the death rate of 6.79 per cent, Fazilka recorded 6,197 deaths, including 3,722 male and 2,475 female, at the death rate of 6,65 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib registered 4,057 deaths, including 2,344 male and 1,713 female, at the death rate of 7.31 per cent, Ferozepur reported 5,272 deaths, including 3,041 male and 2,231 female, at 7.34 per cent death rate, Gurdaspur recorded 11,221 deaths, including 6,319 male and 4,902 female, at 7.76 per cent death rate, Hoshiarpur reported 12,786 deaths, including 7,277 male and 5,509 female, at 7.57 per cent death rate, Jalandhar registered 22,927 deaths, including 12,755 male and 10,172 female, at 7.97 death rate, Kapurthala reported 6,320 deaths, including 3,649 male and 2,671 female, at 7.32 per cent death rate, Mansa recorded 5,750 deaths, including 3,552 male and 2,198 female, at 6.19 per cent death rate, Moga registered 8,241 deaths, including 4,830 male and 3,411 female, at 7.06 per cent death rate, Muktsar reported 6,211 deaths, including 3,605 male and 2,606 female, at 7.23 per cent death rate, Pathankot registered, 5,050 deaths, including 2,923 male and 2,127 female, at 7.28 per cent death rate, Patiala recorded 16,521 deaths, including 9,597 male and 6,924 female, at 7.21 per cent death rate, Ropar reported 4,711 deaths, including 2,700 male and 2,011 female, at 7.45 per cent death rate, Sangrur registered 13,332 deaths, including 7,931 male and 5,401 female, at 6.81 per cent death rate, Mohali recorded 7,994 deaths, including 4,894 male and 3,100 female, at 6.22 per cent death rate, Nawanshahr reported 5,543 deaths, including 3,196 male and 2,347 female, at 7.34 per cent death rate, and Tarn Taran registered 9,543 deaths, including 5,617 male and 3,926 female, at the death rate of 6.99 per cent.