Ludhiana district topped state with maximum deaths in 2020

Ludhiana recorded 29,527 deaths out of 2,29,846 in Punjab

Ludhiana district topped state with maximum deaths in 2020

Ludhiana district topped the state with the maximum number of deaths during the year 2020, the Registrar General of India’s Civil Registration System Report-2020 has revealed.

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 7

Ludhiana district topped the state with the maximum number of deaths during the year 2020, the Registrar General of India’s Civil Registration System Report-2020 has revealed.

The district recorded 29,527 deaths of the total 2,29,846 lives lost in Punjab, the official figures have confirmed.

The report on vital statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System-2020, released by the Registrar General of India, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that Ludhiana reported a death rate of 7.21 per 1,000 persons against the state’s average death rate recorded at 7.18 per cent.

Of the total 29,527 deaths registered in the industrial capital of the state in 2020, as many as 17,158 were male and 12,369 were female.

While the death rate in urban areas remained 7.15 per cent, the rural death rate was recorded at 7.31 per cent in the maximum city of Punjab. This was also higher than the state’s average urban death rate of 7.11 per cent and rural death rate of 7.24 per cent.

The urban areas in Ludhiana registered 18,604 deaths, including 10,848 male and 7,756 female, while the rural areas lost 10,923 lives, comprising 6,310 male and 4,613 female.

In Punjab, 1,06,549 deaths were registered in urban areas, including 62,283 male and 44,266 female, while the rural areas lost 1,23,297 lives, comprising 71,509 male and 51,788 female.

While Jalandhar topped the state with the highest death rate of 7.97 per cent, Mansa recorded the lowest death rate of 6.19 per cent.

Among other districts, Amritsar registered 25,685 deaths, including 14,835 male and 10,850 female, at the death rate of 7.31 per cent, Barnala 4,658 deaths, including 2,809 male and 1,849, at the death rate of 6.58, Bathinda reported 11,474 deaths, including 6,973 male and 4,501 female, at the death rate of 6.54 per cent, Faridkot registered 6,826 deaths, including 4,065 male and 2,761 female, at the death rate of 6.79 per cent, Fazilka recorded 6,197 deaths, including 3,722 male and 2,475 female, at the death rate of 6,65 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib registered 4,057 deaths, including 2,344 male and 1,713 female, at the death rate of 7.31 per cent, Ferozepur reported 5,272 deaths, including 3,041 male and 2,231 female, at 7.34 per cent death rate, Gurdaspur recorded 11,221 deaths, including 6,319 male and 4,902 female, at 7.76 per cent death rate, Hoshiarpur reported 12,786 deaths, including 7,277 male and 5,509 female, at 7.57 per cent death rate, Jalandhar registered 22,927 deaths, including 12,755 male and 10,172 female, at 7.97 death rate, Kapurthala reported 6,320 deaths, including 3,649 male and 2,671 female, at 7.32 per cent death rate, Mansa recorded 5,750 deaths, including 3,552 male and 2,198 female, at 6.19 per cent death rate, Moga registered 8,241 deaths, including 4,830 male and 3,411 female, at 7.06 per cent death rate, Muktsar reported 6,211 deaths, including 3,605 male and 2,606 female, at 7.23 per cent death rate, Pathankot registered, 5,050 deaths, including 2,923 male and 2,127 female, at 7.28 per cent death rate, Patiala recorded 16,521 deaths, including 9,597 male and 6,924 female, at 7.21 per cent death rate, Ropar reported 4,711 deaths, including 2,700 male and 2,011 female, at 7.45 per cent death rate, Sangrur registered 13,332 deaths, including 7,931 male and 5,401 female, at 6.81 per cent death rate, Mohali recorded 7,994 deaths, including 4,894 male and 3,100 female, at 6.22 per cent death rate, Nawanshahr reported 5,543 deaths, including 3,196 male and 2,347 female, at 7.34 per cent death rate, and Tarn Taran registered 9,543 deaths, including 5,617 male and 3,926 female, at the death rate of 6.99 per cent.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Punjab

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

3
Punjab

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

4
Delhi

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

5
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

6
Trending

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

7
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Haryana

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

9
Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

10
Haryana

Minor boy held for brutal murder of 6-year-old girl in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Top News

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...

No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

Students not able to access Internet on the device

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man’s death in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA