Ludhiana district tops Punjab with 131 black spots, claims report

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 9

In what appears to be a dubious distinction, Ludhiana district has once again topped the state with the maximum number of 131 black spots, causing road accidents and claiming the highest number of precious lives, a latest government report has confirmed.

Taking all necessary steps We are taking all necessary steps to curb road accidents in the state and ensure safety of commuters on roads. The identified black spots are being accorded special focus under the road safety programme. AS Rai, ADGP (Traffic)

While the maximum 91 killer stretches were identified in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate limits, 40 black spots, including 27 in Khanna police district and 13 in Ludhiana Rural police district, which are not part of the Commissionerate, were also marked in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, the official figures revealed.

The figures were revealed in a report on Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic-2021, which was released by the Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav recently.

According to the report prepared by a team led by ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, a total of 784 black spots were identified in the entire state, which included the maximum of 545 on national highways, 128 on state highways, 64 on urban roads within the municipal limits, 21 on major district roads, 12 on other district roads, and 14 on village roads.

The report mentioned that two rounds of identification process were carried out to mark the black spots under which 377 killer stretches were marked in the first round, while another 407 black spots were found in the second phase.

The police district/commissionerate-wise black spots identified in the state included the maximum of 91 in Ludhiana Commissionerate, 27 in Khanna, 13 in Ludhiana Rural, 23 in Amritsar Commissionerate, six in Amritsar Rural, nine in Batala, 12 in Gurdaspur, 21 in Jalandhar Commissionerate, nine in Moga, 55 in Patiala, 30 in Ropar, 92 in Mohali, 21 in Nawanshahr, 48 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 11 in Fazilka, 21 in Kapurthala, 23 in Pathankot, 10 in Muktsar, 20 in Tarn Taran, 17 in Faridkot, 14 in Ferozepur, 17 in Sangrur, 29 in Mansa, 28 in Barnala, 55 in Bathinda, 38 in Jalandhar Rural and 44 killer stretches were marked in Hoshiarpur.

About black spots

According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the black spot on National Highway is a road stretch of about 500m in length in which either five road accidents, involving fatalities or grievous injuries, have taken place or 10 fatalities have been reported during the past three calendar years. Punjab had adopted this definition for the entire state, covering all highways, and had undertaken the task of identification and rectification of accidental black spots in the state on the directions of the then Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan in April 2021 with an aim to make the state roads safer and smoother for driving.