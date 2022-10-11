Ludhiana district turns swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 10

The district has turned into a hotspot of the H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, with maximum number of deaths and cases in the state this season, the government has confirmed.

While at least 10 patients have succumbed to the human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that started in pigs, a whopping 523 suspected and 129 confirmed cases of an infection caused by swine influenza virus (SIV) or swine-origin influenza virus have been reported in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, till Monday, the official figures have revealed.

The swine flu data, compiled by the Health Department, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that 523 suspected cases of H1N1 influenza included 203 residents of Ludhiana and 320 from other districts while 129 positive swine flu patients included 50 local residents and 79 outsiders.

The department recorded 12 fresh swine flu cases on Monday, which included 11 suspected, comprising five Ludhiana residents and six outsiders, while a lone confirmed patient was also from outside Ludhiana.

Among the local cases, five H1N1 influenza patients from Ludhiana were admitted for treatment at the local hospitals and 35 have been discharged after treatment while 10 have already succumbed to the respiratory disease.

In the state, as many as 25 deaths due to swine flu and 243 confirmed cases of influenza have been reported so far.

The positive patients included maximum 129 from Ludhiana, followed by 20 in Mohali, 12 Sangrur, 10 Patiala, 9 Jalandhar, 6 each in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, and Malerkotla, 5 each in Bathinda, Moga and Nawanshahr, 4 each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Ropar, 3 each in Amritsar, Kapurthala and Muktsar, 2 each in Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Pathankot, and a single case was reported in Barnala.

Among the swine flu deaths, maximum 10 were reported from Ludhiana, 3 each in Moga and Patiala, and 1 each patient of H1N1 influenza died in Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Malerkotla, Pathankot, Ropar, Sangrur, and Mohali.

Treatment

Evidence suggests that some antiviral drugs, notably neuraminidase inhibitors (oseltamivir, zanamivir), can reduce the duration of viral replication and improve prospects of survival.

In suspected and confirmed cases, neuraminidase inhibitors should be prescribed as soon as possible (ideally, within 48 hours following symptom onset) to maximise therapeutic benefits.

Treatment is recommended for a minimum of 5 days, but can be extended until there is satisfactory clinical improvement.

PREVENTION

Regular hand washing with proper drying of the hands

Good respiratory hygiene—covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, using tissues and disposing of them correctly

Early self-isolation of those feeling unwell, feverish and having other symptoms of influenza

Avoid close contact with sick people

Avoid touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth

SIGNS & SYMPTOMS

Swine influenza infections in humans may cause disease ranging from mild upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) to rapid progression to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock and even death.

DIAGNOSIS

Laboratory tests are required to diagnose human infection with zoonotic influenza.