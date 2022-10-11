 Ludhiana district turns swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases : The Tribune India

Ludhiana district turns swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases

H1N1 influenza claims 10 lives, 523 suspected cases, 129 test positive this season

Ludhiana district turns swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases

A special isolation ward dedicated for swine flu patients at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 10

The district has turned into a hotspot of the H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, with maximum number of deaths and cases in the state this season, the government has confirmed.

While at least 10 patients have succumbed to the human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that started in pigs, a whopping 523 suspected and 129 confirmed cases of an infection caused by swine influenza virus (SIV) or swine-origin influenza virus have been reported in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, till Monday, the official figures have revealed.

The swine flu data, compiled by the Health Department, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that 523 suspected cases of H1N1 influenza included 203 residents of Ludhiana and 320 from other districts while 129 positive swine flu patients included 50 local residents and 79 outsiders.

The department recorded 12 fresh swine flu cases on Monday, which included 11 suspected, comprising five Ludhiana residents and six outsiders, while a lone confirmed patient was also from outside Ludhiana.

Among the local cases, five H1N1 influenza patients from Ludhiana were admitted for treatment at the local hospitals and 35 have been discharged after treatment while 10 have already succumbed to the respiratory disease.

In the state, as many as 25 deaths due to swine flu and 243 confirmed cases of influenza have been reported so far.

The positive patients included maximum 129 from Ludhiana, followed by 20 in Mohali, 12 Sangrur, 10 Patiala, 9 Jalandhar, 6 each in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, and Malerkotla, 5 each in Bathinda, Moga and Nawanshahr, 4 each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Ropar, 3 each in Amritsar, Kapurthala and Muktsar, 2 each in Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Pathankot, and a single case was reported in Barnala.

Among the swine flu deaths, maximum 10 were reported from Ludhiana, 3 each in Moga and Patiala, and 1 each patient of H1N1 influenza died in Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Malerkotla, Pathankot, Ropar, Sangrur, and Mohali.

Treatment

Evidence suggests that some antiviral drugs, notably neuraminidase inhibitors (oseltamivir, zanamivir), can reduce the duration of viral replication and improve prospects of survival.

In suspected and confirmed cases, neuraminidase inhibitors should be prescribed as soon as possible (ideally, within 48 hours following symptom onset) to maximise therapeutic benefits.

Treatment is recommended for a minimum of 5 days, but can be extended until there is satisfactory clinical improvement.

PREVENTION

  • Regular hand washing with proper drying of the hands
  • Good respiratory hygiene—covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, using tissues and disposing of them correctly
  • Early self-isolation of those feeling unwell, feverish and having other symptoms of influenza
  • Avoid close contact with sick people
  • Avoid touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth

SIGNS & SYMPTOMS

Swine influenza infections in humans may cause disease ranging from mild upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) to rapid progression to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock and even death.

DIAGNOSIS

Laboratory tests are required to diagnose human infection with zoonotic influenza.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

2
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

3
Nation

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

4
Nation

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

5
World

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

6
Ludhiana

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

7
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

8
Diaspora

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

9
Delhi

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

10
World

West did not supply weapons to India for decades as it saw military dictatorship in region as its ‘preferred partner’: Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI’s method for appointing judges

Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges

Makes public details of recent controversy

Hate speeches need to be stopped: SC

Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court

Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...

EAM chides Canada on Khalistani activity

EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity

Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry

How Mulayam Singh ‘piloted’ the Sukhoi into the IA

How Mulayam Singh ‘piloted’ the Sukhoi into the IAF

Mulayam Singh, put aside his years of anti-congress and anti...

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank a/c details

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details

Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Akal Takht jathedar's intervention to contain crop residue burning

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

Mohali RPG attack: Chargesheet relies on forensic, technical evidence

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Proposal for paperless meets, councillors apprehensive

Farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 yrs, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Man held for snatching, 4 nabbed with drug, liquor

Minor girl, woman go missing; two booked

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at varsity

Party split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Research