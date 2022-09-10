 Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles : The Tribune India

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

6 deaths, 57 +ve, 292 suspected cases so far this year

A blocked passage of the swine flu ward at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana.

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 9

If there was a hiatus in the spread of Covid with no death due to virus for the past 10 days continuously and the daily positive cases at its lowest ebb, the H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, has been spreading fast with Ludhiana turning out to be the worst-hit district in the state, the government has confirmed.

(Source: Health Department, Ludhiana, 2022 figures till Friday, other districts till Thursday, previous years Jan 1 to Dec 31)

With six confirmed deaths due to swine flu, 57 positive cases, including 19 locals and 38 outsiders testing positive in the district, and 292 suspected cases, including 95 locals and 197 outsiders, Ludhiana has reported the highest number of deaths and swine flu cases this year so far, officials said.

Sharing details, the State Programme Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Dr Arshdeep Kaur, told The Tribune, on Friday that 11 confirmed deaths, 71 positive and 322 suspected cases of H1N1 influenza were reported from different parts of the state till Thursday evening.

While Ludhiana remained the worst-hit district with the highest count of deaths, confirmed and suspected swine flu cases so far, Mohali stood second with 11 positive, 22 suspected patients and no influenza death as yet.

The situation seems grim in Ludhiana as the tally of confirmed cases and deaths this season so far are not only manifolds than other districts but also highest even as the cases and deaths remain much less since 2017 till when the official data is readily available.

Besides six deaths in Ludhiana, two swine flu deaths have been reported in Patiala and one death each has been reported in Faridkot, Malerkotla, Pathankot, Ropar and Sangrur. With this, 13 persons have succumbed to H1N1 influenza in the state so far.

Dr Arshdeep said the health facilities had been ramped up to tackle the situation arising out of swine flu spread in the state. “Isolation wards have been established in all districts with the availability of sufficient quantities of Oseltamivir 75 mg and 30 mg tablets for the treatment of swine flu patients, PPE kits, N95 masks and triple layer masks to deal with the situation,” she added.

In Ludhiana, four more patients, all outsiders, tested positive for swine flu while 12 more suspected cases, including one local and 11 outsiders, were also reported on Friday. However, no fresh death was reported due to H1N1 influenza in the district on Friday.

With this, the cumulative tally reached six deaths, 57 positive and 292 suspected cases.

Confirming this, the Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, said of the total seven serious flu patients admitted in the district, six were discharged on Friday, leaving a lone case under hospitalisation.

Though the Civil Surgeon claimed that a swine flu ward had been created at the local Civil Hospital, a spot visit revealed that the H1N1 influenza patients were kept at the Covid ward, which was lying closed following no swine flu or Covid patient presently admitted. However, the passage to the ward was also blocked with some new machines and equipment placed on the way.

The Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) on duty, Dr Harpreet Singh, admitted that there was no separate swine flu ward and such patients were kept at the Covid ward, where no patient from either of the ailments was admitted at present.

“We also have a flu corner for OPD patients in Civil Hospital,” the Civil Surgeon said, while assuring to issue necessary instructions for keeping a dedicated ward for swine flu patients readily available and operational.

She said there was adequate availability of medicine and all other infrastructure required for the testing and treatment of H1N1 influenza cases. However, the test samples were sent to Patiala, from where reports were received within 24 hours.

“We are testing all suspected cases, treating and isolating the positive patients, and also tracing their contacts for giving them preventive medication as well,” the Civil Surgeon added.

