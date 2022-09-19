 Ludhiana District’s Aam Aadmi Clinics bag top three positions in state : The Tribune India

Record highest OPD patients among 100 centres opened last month

Ludhiana District’s Aam Aadmi Clinics bag top three positions in state

A doctor examines a patient at an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Ludhiana. - File Photo

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 18

In a record of sorts, three Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district have clinched the top three positions in terms of patient footfall in the state, the government has confirmed.

A clinic near Chand Cinema, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on August 15, and other two located in Dhandari Kalan and Lalheri Road in Khanna have topped the state by bagging the first three spots in the state, respectively, the officials have said.

Scripting history

We are scripting a new history by serving the ailing humanity through Aam Aadmi Clinics, which are part of our commitment and promise to provide free health and clinical services to the needy at their doorsteps. Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Health Minister

Providing best services

We are proud that Ludhiana district has topped the state in examining the patients at Aam Aadmi Clinics. It is the result of best services provided by our expert doctors and paramedical staff. We are ensuring adequate availability of all 76 medicines and provisions for conducting 41 different types of clinical tests on the needy patients daily between 8 am and 2 pm. Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, Civil Surgeon

While the Chand Cinema clinic has recorded the highest OPD of 3,802 patients, those in Dhandari Kalan and Khanna have examined 3,040 and 2,940 patients, respectively, during the first one month of their opening, the official data have revealed.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur Sohal told The Tribune here recently that as many as 19,455 patients were examined and 4,052 clinical tests were conducted on needy patients at nine such clinics operating in different parts of the district between August 15 and September 15.

Among other clinics in the district, those located in Kidwai Nagar here has logged 1,853 OPD patients, MC office on Metro Road 2,086, Transport Nagar 1,068, Focal Point Phase V 1,200, Jagraon 2,057 and that in Raikot has examined 1,658 patients in the first one-month of their opening.

When it comes to clinical tests, Raikot clinic topped the district by conducting the highest of 722 tests, followed by Khanna 635, Chand Cinema 506, Dhandari Kalan 473, Kidwai Nagar 449, MC office Metro Road 407, Jagraon 396, Transport Nagar here 254, and Focal Point Phase V clinic conducted 210 clinical tests till September 15.

While Mohali topped the state with the cumulative highest number of 22,898 OPD patients and 2,266 clinical tests at its maximum of 14 clinics, Ludhiana stood second with 19,455 patients and 4,052 tests at its nine clinics.

The state’s total 100 clinics examined 1,61,835 patients and conducted 22,582 clinical tests during the first month of their operations.

Among other districts, Amritsar examined 15,025 patients and conducted 1,764 tests, Barnala 2,312 patients and 210 tests, Bathinda 15,096 patients and 1,990 tests, Faridkot 1,461 patients and 271 tests, Fatehgarh Sahib 3,074 patients and 343 tests, Fazilka 3,152 patients and 333 tests, Ferozepur 7,937 patients and 789 tests, Gurdaspur 2,949 patients and 763 tests, Hoshiarpur 11,274 patients and 1,173 tests, Jalandhar 8,435 patients and 342 tests, Kapurthala 2,373 patients and 449 tests, Malerkotla 4,229 patients and 403 tests, Mansa 2,459 patients and 278 tests, Moga 5,102 patients and 1,165 tests, Muktsar 2,516 patients and 1,201 tests, Pathankot 2,646 patients and 373 tests, Patiala 7,749 patients and 1,289 tests, Ropar 9,405 patients and 1,251 tests, Sangrur 8,015 patients and 1,486 tests, Nawanshahr 1,354 patients and 133 tests, and Tarn Taran’s two clinics examined 2,919 patients and conducted 258 clinical tests on the needy patients in the first one month of their working.

