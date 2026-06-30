Ludhiana DLSA organises anti-drug seminars

In accordance with directions received from the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar, the District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana, recently organised various awareness seminars and oath-taking ceremonies.

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During the seminars, information was provided about the physical, mental, social, and economic ill-effects of drugs as well as prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

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Participants were informed about free legal aid available under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

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Inmates of Central Jail, Borstal Jail, Women’s Jail, and Observation Home were administered a drug de-addiction oath. All participants pledged to stay away from drugs; make their families, and the society, aware of the harmful effects of drugs; and actively contribute towards building a drug-free Punjab, and India.