Ludhiana doc cheated of Rs 75L on investment pretext

A doctor was allegedly cheated of Rs 75 lakh by her neighbour, who lured the victim into investing in a gold and silver business with the promise of high returns. Neither the profit nor the principal amount was returned despite the passage of considerable time.

According to the police, Dr Mirli Rupinder Singh, a resident of Tagore Nagar, Ludhiana, had submitted a written complaint to senior police officials. In her complaint, she stated that her neighbour, Varun Verma, had assured her that he would invest her money in the gold and silver trade and generate substantial profits. Trusting him, the doctor handed over a total of Rs 75 lakh for the purported investment.

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When neither any profit nor the original amount was returned even after a long period, she approached the police. Following an inquiry, the Police Division 8 registered a case against Varun on the basis of the doctor’s complaint.

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Investigating officer ASI Baldev Singh said the suspect had been named in the FIR. Efforts were underway to trace and arrest him at the earliest.