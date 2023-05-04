Ludhiana doctor elected assn president

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

City-based neurosurgeon Dr Manoj K Sobti has been unanimously elected as the president of the Association of Neurosurgeons of Northwest Zone (ANNWZ) at the seventh annual meeting organised by the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar.

The ANNWZ is an association of neurosurgeons of the region, and includes doctors from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.