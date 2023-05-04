Ludhiana doctor elected assn president

Ludhiana, May 3
City-based neurosurgeon Dr Manoj K Sobti has been unanimously elected as the president of the Association of Neurosurgeons of Northwest Zone (ANNWZ) at the seventh annual meeting organised by the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar.
The ANNWZ is an association of neurosurgeons of the region, and includes doctors from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today
Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress
2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Val...
Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress
POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...