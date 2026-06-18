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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Doctors, parents worried as kids chase ‘unrealistic’ skin standards

Ludhiana: Doctors, parents worried as kids chase ‘unrealistic’ skin standards

Say the youth — buoyed by flawless glow of filters on social media platforms and Korean skincare trends — is pouring thousands of rupees into beauty products and treatments

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:51 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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Psychologists and cosmetologists warn that blind faith in influencers and trends seen on social media is leading to “silent mental health issues”. Representational image
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Experts and parents across the city have expressed concern over growing tendency among youngsters to chase what they said were unrealistic skin and beauty standards.

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According to them, the youth — buoyed by flawless glow of filters on social media platforms and Korean skincare trends — are pouring thousands of rupees into beauty products and treatments, only to be left anxious and depressed when the digital illusion does not translate into reality.

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Psychologists and cosmetologists warn that blind faith in influencers and trends seen on social media is leading to “silent mental health issues” as teenagers and young adults struggle with self-image, disappointment and mounting pressure to look “filter-perfect”.

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Deepika Singh, a clinical psychologist, said youngsters were obsessed with their filtered looks and trying to translate them into reality.

“When they are unable to get that exact look and skin despite spending huge amounts of money, they are getting depressed. Today, youngsters are headed towards depression and anxiety, and social media is one of the main reasons behind it,” she added.

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“There are many filters on various apps. Some also give flawless Korean shine to the skin. In attempts of getting that in reality, youngsters are shelling out money from their pockets. In the end, they fail to get results and feel disappointed,” said Shruti Jasaal, a cosmetologist based in the city.

Experts assert everything seen on social media is not true. According to them, influencers are earning money by promoting products and unaware people are falling prey to them.

Jasaal said there should be a regulatory body to check this trend, highlighting YouTube and Instagram have become powerful tools for advertising.

Sarika Sharma, mother of a teenage girl, said her daughter spends thousands of rupees on skincare and make-up, and was still not satisfied with the way she looked.

“I have tried convincing her that all that is shown on social media is not true, but she is not ready to accept the reality. Day by day, she is getting anxious about the way she looks,” she added.

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