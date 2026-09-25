Ludhiana: Domestic disputes drive two men to suicide

Two cases of suicide reported in the city on Thursday. The victims ended their lives due to domestic issues.

In the first incident, a man in the Shimlapuri area ended his life by hanging. He was allegedly upset over some domestic issue.

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The deceased has been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Shimlapuri.

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On the statement of his father Amrik Singh, the Shimlapuri police have registered a case against Gagandeep’s wife Rajneet Kaur, Amritpal Singh and Sahil Sarao.

In the other case, Vijay Kumar Pathania, a resident of Kehar Singh Nagar in Haibowal, allegedly consumed some poisonous substance. He was disturbed due to some family issues. Before consuming the poison, Vijay made a video and also wrote a suicide note. In the video, he spoke about the issues he was facing.

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Deceased’s brother Ajay said a complaint was lodged with the police to seek registration of a case against the deceased’s wife and others.