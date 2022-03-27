Ludhiana: Driver gets life sentence for murdering 2 women

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 26

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ravdeep Singh Hundal has convicted 30-year-old Sukhpal Singh, alias Bagga, a resident of Phallewal village, Jodhan, on the charges of looting and committing gruesome murder of Dr Sarita Aggarwal and her mother-in-law Pushpa Wati Aggarwal in 2016.

He was sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment. Fine of Rs2,10,000 was also imposed upon the convict.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had been able to prove the complete chain of circumstances, which only point towards the guilt of the convict, who was former driver of the victim family.

The duo were killed in a gruesome manner by causing multiple injuries with sharp weapon and by hammer.

A case was registered at the PAU police station following statement of Dr Rakesh Aggarwal, husband of victim Dr Sarita Aggarwal, a resident of Shere Punjab Colony, Barewal Road, Ludhiana, on January 29, 2016.

The complainant had stated to the police that on the fateful day he and his son Akhilesh left for work in the morning. In the afternoon, he got call from his son about the incident. When they reached home, the dead bodies were lying in the lobby and blood was on the floor.

According to the prosecution, during investigation the police found that it was the work of their former driver. One witness had seen the convict going and coming out of the house of the deceased. The police arrested the convict.

The police also conducted the DNA test of hair found in the hands of victim Dr Sarita Aggarwal with the hair of the convict, which matched. The police also recovered articles of deceased and son of the complainant. A purse containing ATM card of ICICI Bank, passport, two gold bangles studded with stones of deceased doctor and broken knife used as weapon of offence along with blood stained clothes were also recovered from the convict.

However, the convict pleaded innocence during trial. After appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and passed the sentence accordingly.