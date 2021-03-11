Ludhiana: Eight teams for BCM super cricket league

Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, May 10
Eight teams will battle it out in the inaugural edition of the BCM Arya Super Cricket League slated to be held here at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School ground, Shastri Nagar, from May 14 to 22.
The league is being organised jointly by the BCM Arya Alumni Foundation and BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in which 16 matches of 10 overs each side will be played under floodlights. Tennis balls will be used in the league.
Dr Paramjit Kaur, principal of the school, and Dr Arvind Dhingra, president of the foundation, while addressing a press meet today said teams comprising different batches (oldest 1987 pass out and youngest 2016 pass out) would slug it out for the top honours. Besides, the winners will be richer by Rs 31,000 and the losing finalists will receive a cash prize of Rs 15,000. The trophy was unveiled by Dr Paramjit Kaur and Dr Dhingra. The captains of the participating teams were also introduced on the occasion.
Aditya Mahajan, Deepak Sharma, Akashdeep Chanana, Gauravdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh Walia, Amit Bajaj and Rahul Kaushal were among others present.
