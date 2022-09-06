Ludhiana: Employee booked for duping jeweller of gold ornaments

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 5

The police have booked a salesman of a jewellery firm, Sidharth Aggarwal, a resident of Bank Colony, Haibowal, under Section 408 of the IPC for allegedly duping his employer of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh.

Gursem Singh, owner of Pacific Diamonds, Fountain Chowk, and a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar colony on Pakhowal Road, said in a report filed with the police that he had sent his employee Sidharth with 108 gm gold (22 carat) and diamond jewellery, worth Rs 15 lakh, for sale to Adampur, Bhogpur and Jalandhar on August 31 . He said after some time, he received a call from the suspect claiming that somebody had torn his shirt and stolen the jewellery. The jeweller told the police that he suspects his salesman might had committed the crime or he was involved in the case along with others.