Ludhiana: Employees' body gives 72-hour ultimatum, threatens protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 23

Seeking job regularisation letters for contractual sewer men and safai karamcharis and fulfillment of other demands, the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, has given a 72-hour ultimatum notice to the MC Commissioner on Tuesday.

They also demanded from the MC Commissioner to start the process for regularisation of 394 contractual drivers, beldars and employees of the O&M and Horticulture branches.

The employees’ committee threatened to organise a massive protest on August 26 at the MC’s Zone A office, if their demands were not met. They gathered at the MC’s Zone D office today and submitted the notice to the MC Commissioner, Shena Aggarwal.

Committee chairman Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Singh Sekhon said they had held a meeting with the Mayor and the MC Commissioner last month and their demands were accepted. Later, a report regarding accepted demands was prepared but it had not been implemented till date.

The employees said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on the occasion of the Independence Day function at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, on August 15, had announced to regularise jobs of 3,600 contractual employees of the MC. Two contractual employees, including a safai karamchari and a sewer man of the MC, were handed over job regularisation letters during the function. However, the corporation failed to hand over the regularisation letters to other contractual sewer men and safai karamcharis so far.

Sekhon said they demanded from the MC Commissioner to fix a date for handing over job regularisation letters to remaining sewer men and safai karamcharis at the earliest. They also demanded that 394 other contractual employees, including drivers, beldars, should also be regularised.The committee members demanded that a meeting of the MC’s General House should be called to pass a resolution to regularise the jobs of 394 contractual employees and then it should be sent to the state government for final approval as soon as possible.

They also demanded that their other pending demands, including the early release of arrears of the employees and festival allowance, should also be fulfilled.