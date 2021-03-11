Ludhiana EPFO’s ‘Prayaas’ scheme replicated in 4 states

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludiana, August 12

The Ludhiana Regional Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO’s) “Prayaas” scheme, under which the pension pay orders (PPOs) was issued to the employees on the day of retirement itself, was on Thursday replicated across 14 regional offices of the EPFO in four states — Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

With this, 200 employees from different establishments, enrolled as members of the EPFO, were handed over their PPOs on the day of attaining superannuation across Punjab, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh excluding Gujarat, where the number of beneficiaries was much higher but could not be ascertained till the reports last came in. In Ludhiana, 35 employees were granted PPOs at a special function held here.

The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-1 (RPFC), Dheeraj Gupta, said that Ludhiana Regional EPFO headquarters was the first in the country to implement the pilot project of the “Prayaas” scheme by disbursing the PPOs to 99 employees on the day of their retirement on March 31.

Additional Central PF Commissioner (Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh), Kumar Rohit, said, “We are holding special functions to implement “Prayaas to Vishwas” drive across the region from August 12 to 15. Around 200 members retiring between August 1 and 12 in all 6 EPFO offices across Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh have been given PPOs on their day of retirement.” A free medical and dental check-up camp was also organised for retiring members on the occasion.