Ludhiana equestrian bags two medals at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Ludhiana equestrian Trisha Sareen displayed remarkable skill, confidence and competitive spirit to clinch two medals at the state-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, held from November 11 to 13 on the Horse Riding Club on the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Campus in Jalandhar.

Trisha, a student of Class V at Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana, and her horse ‘Rocking’ secured the silver medal in the ball and bucket event and the bronze medal in pole bending.

Trisha’s achievement is an outcome of years of dedication, discipline and consistent practice. Her journey in equestrian sports began when she was just five years old. What started as an early interest gradually developed into a passion, inspiring her to undergo regular training, sharpen her riding skills and participate in various competitions.

“Over the years, Trisha has steadily gained experience in the sport and earned several medals and accolades. Her latest performance at the state-level sporting event reflects her growing confidence and ability to compete in different equestrian disciplines,” said her father, Rohit Sareen.

Advertisement

Horse riding demands a combination of balance, coordination, concentration, patience and a strong understanding between the rider and the horse. Trisha’s performance demonstrates her ability to apply these skills under competitive conditions.

For Trisha, the two medals are stepping stones in a journey that began at a very young age.