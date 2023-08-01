Ludhiana eves beat Bathinda by 149 runs in U-15 cricket tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 31

A fine batting by Panmeet Kaur Bindra (71), Manya Verma (69*) and equally valuable contribution with the ball by Samridhi Saini (4 wickets for 11 runs) helped Ludhiana beat Bathinda by 149 runs in a league match of the Group-B in the ongoing Inter-District Women’s (U-15) One-day Cricket Tournament at Bathinda on Monday.

Ludhiana scored a total of 198 runs for the loss of two wickets and then restricted the host team to a mere score of 49 runs.

