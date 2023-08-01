Ludhiana eves beat Bathinda by 149 runs in U-15 cricket tourney

Ludhiana, July 31
A fine batting by Panmeet Kaur Bindra (71), Manya Verma (69*) and equally valuable contribution with the ball by Samridhi Saini (4 wickets for 11 runs) helped Ludhiana beat Bathinda by 149 runs in a league match of the Group-B in the ongoing Inter-District Women’s (U-15) One-day Cricket Tournament at Bathinda on Monday.
Ludhiana scored a total of 198 runs for the loss of two wickets and then restricted the host team to a mere score of 49 runs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...