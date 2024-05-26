Ludhiana eves beat Jalandhar by 123 runs, romp home champions

Ludhiana, May 25
Manya Verma (73 runs), Varsha Rani (4 for 17) and Parineeta Saroha (3 for 5) helped Ludhiana trounce Jalandhar by 123 runs to emerge champions in the Punjab State Inter District Women (U-19) One-Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament. The final was played at PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, on Saturday.
Ludhiana won the toss and opted to bat first. They reached a total of 190 runs after losing eight wickets. Their innings revolved around Manya Verma and Divya Rajput who chipped in with 73 and 42 runs, respectively.
For Jalandhar, Rashmi Singh and Aarti Sharma captured two wickets. Jalandhar batswomen appeared clueless as they were bowled out for 67 runs in 36.3 overs in which Aarti was the lead scorer with 32 runs. For Ludhiana, Varsha grabbed four wickets for 17 while Parineeta took three for five .
