Ludhiana eves beat Ropar by 22 runs

Ludhiana, August 23
Ludhiana team beat Ropar by 22 runs in its first match in the Punjab Inter-District Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament at Ropar today. The match was reduced to nine overs for each side due to rainfall.
Ludhiana scored 55 runs for two wickets with main contributions from Aishmine Kaur (22*) and Avneet Kaur Sandhu (14). Seema Purohit got out at nine runs.
Ropar could only manage 33 runs for the loss of three wickets. Simerpeet Kaur and Chehalpreet Kaur scored 12 and 10 runs, respectively.
Aishmine Kaur got all the three wickets for the winning side. Ludhiana will take on Moga in its second match on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble
5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting
The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...