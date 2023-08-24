Ludhiana eves beat Ropar by 22 runs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 23

Ludhiana team beat Ropar by 22 runs in its first match in the Punjab Inter-District Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament at Ropar today. The match was reduced to nine overs for each side due to rainfall.

Ludhiana scored 55 runs for two wickets with main contributions from Aishmine Kaur (22*) and Avneet Kaur Sandhu (14). Seema Purohit got out at nine runs.

Ropar could only manage 33 runs for the loss of three wickets. Simerpeet Kaur and Chehalpreet Kaur scored 12 and 10 runs, respectively.

Aishmine Kaur got all the three wickets for the winning side. Ludhiana will take on Moga in its second match on Thursday.

