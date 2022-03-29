Ludhiana eves champions, men finish runners-up

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 28

Ludhiana women emerged champions while their counterparts secured the second position in the 16th Senior Punjab Baseball Championship held at the Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala, on March 26 and 27. Ten teams participated in the women’s section and equal number of teams in the men’s section.

In the women’s final, Ludhiana proved too good for Patiala as the former came out triumphant 6-1. Prabhjot Kaur, Nishu, Manpreet Kaur, Jaspinder Kaur, Pooja and Karishma accounted for one run each to enable Ludhiana wrap up the issue comfortably.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Ludhiana routed Ropar 12-0 while Patiala survived many anxious moments against Amritsar before scrambling past 8-7 to secure berths in the final.

In the match to decide the third position, Ropar toiled hard to edge out Amritsar 4-3 and had to content with the bronze medal.

However, in the men’s section, Ludhiana fought it tooth and nail against Amritsar before going down 2-4. Ajay and Labhpreet of Ludhiana scored apiece each to reduce the margin.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Ludhiana thrashed Patiala 14-2 and Amritsar blanked Moga 4-0 to settle for the summit clash. In the match for the hard-line cup, Patiala prevailed over Moga 1-0 to finish at the third place.

Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, MLA from Samrala, gave away prizes to the winners. Gurvir Singh Shahi, Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, Harbir Singh Gill, Ranjit Singh, Jatinder Thakur and Baldev Singh were among others present during the prize distribution function.