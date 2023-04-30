Ludhiana eves defeat Asr to enter semifinal

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 29

Ludhiana beat Amritsar by 87 runs to enter the semifinal in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Women’s One-Day Cricket Tournament. The quarterfinal was played at Gabdhi Ground, Amritsar, on Saturday.

In the league matches, Ludhiana had defeated Ropar by 279 runs, outplayed Moga by 188 runs and got the better of Fatehgarh Sahib by seven wickets to qualify for

the quarterfinal.

In today’s match, batting first, Ludhiana scored 193 runs after losing five wickets. The main contributors were Divya Rajpur (53*), Panmeet Kaur Bindra (35), Seema Purohit (29) and Chinmey Jain (16*).

For the hosts, Mani Chaudhari took three wickets for 21 runs in 10 overs while Gurnoor Kaur Dhillon scalped two victims for 33 runs in eight overs.

Amritsar began their reply on a solid note, losing the first wicket at 73 but later witnessed a collapse as they could muster only 106 runs in 35.1 overs. Inayat Behl made 33 runs, Ridhi contributed 24 runs while Alisha Sheikh scored 10 runs.

For the visitors, Seema Purohit grabbed two wickets for four runs, Kohinoor Kaur Pannu captured two wickets for eight runs and Moli Gosal claimed two wickets for 34 runs, whereas Samridhi Maurya and Chinmey Jain captured one wicket each after giving away 10 and 16 runs, respectively.

In its semifinal, Ludhiana will play against hosts Hoshiarpur on May 1.