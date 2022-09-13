Ludhiana eves enter semis

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 12

Ludhiana beat Hoshiarpur by 61 runs in the quarterfinals and advanced into the semi-final in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Women One-Day Cricket Tournament played at Hoshiarpur.

Batting first, Ludhiana players found themselves struggling (99 for 7 after 34.2 overs) in which only Manya Sharma and Manya Verma put up some semblance of resistence. But the Parineeta Saroha and Pratibha played sensibly and pulled their side off woods. Chasing the target, Hoshairpur survived for 44.3 over and their reply culminated at 132 runs. Pooja Devi top scored with 44 runs and was followed by Priyanka Kumari who chipped in with 13 runs. For the winning side, Parineeta Saroha was the most successful bowler with bagging three wickets.