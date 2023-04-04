Ludhiana eves romp home

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 3

Hosts Ludhiana proved too good for their opponents from Gurdaspur whom they drubbed 12-2 to clinch the title in the women’s section in the 17th Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship held at Shahi Sports College of Education, Samrala. Twelve teams competed in the women’s section in this tournament.

The final turned out to be a one-sided affair as Ludhiana came out triumphant without facing any resistance. Kamla, Harwinder Kaur, Ramandeep Kaur, Karishma, Nishu and Jaspreet Kaur were the architects of victory, chipping in with two runs each to complete the rout.

In the match for hard-line cup, Amritsar got the better of Ropar 6-4 to secured third position.

Earlier, in league matches, Fatehgarh Sahib overpowered Malerkotla 1-0, Ferozepur outwitted Sangrur 2-0, Gurdaspur outwitted Mohali 2-1, Jalandhar defeated Barnala 4-2, Ludhiana trounced Fatehgarh Sahib 10-0, Ropar outclassed Ferozepur 1-0, Gurdaspur outperformed Patiala 7-2, Amritsar survived a scare against Jalandhar before coming out victorious 3-2.

In the semi-finals, Ludhiana overwhelmed Ropar 10-0 and Gurdaspur beat Amritsar 3-2 to secure berths in the title clash.

Balraj Singh, AIG, Punjab Police, and Surinder Mohan, DSP, Rajpura gave away prizes to the winners. Rajveer Singh Sekhon was guest of honour on the occasion.