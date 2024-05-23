Ludhiana eves secure semi-final berth

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, May 22
Ludhiana beat Amritsar by 136 runs in the quarterfinal to secure a berth in the semi-final in the ongoing Punjab State Inter District Women (U-19) One-Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament. The match was played at Gandhi ground, Amritsar.
Batting first, after winning the toss, Ludhiana posted a decent total of 231 runs after losing five wickets in 50 overs. The architects of their innings were Divya Rajpur (87), Parineeta Saroha (42) and Kohinoor Kaur Pannu (37 not out).
Facing an uphill task, Amritsar were bowled out for 95 runs in 41.4 overs in which the main contributions came through Manreet Aulakh (26), Palak (17) and Sehajpreet Kaur Randhawa (11).
For the winning side, Chinmey Jain took three wickets for seven runs while Samridhi Maurya, Parineeta Saroha and Varsha Rani captured two wickets each to contain opponents’ innings in two digits.
The semi-final between Ludhiana and Patiala will be played at Dhruv Pandove Stadium, Patiala on May 23.
