DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Ex-cop consumes celphos tablets outside SSP office

Ludhiana: Ex-cop consumes celphos tablets outside SSP office

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:04 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A retired ASI of the Chandigarh Police consumed celphos tablets outside the SSP’s office in Khanna on Monday, causing panic in the Police Department. Doctors at the Police Lines immediately gave him first-aid and then shifted him to the Civil Hospital.

Advertisement

Retired ASI Amarjit Singh, a resident of Chandigarh, was involved in a dispute with his father, a resident of Khanna, over some property. He had filed several complaints against his father in this regard to seek property share, but the police found these ingenuine and took no action on these.

Advertisement

The police further said that Amarjit had been pressuring and threatening the cops that if action was not taken against his father, he would commit suicide, and consumed celphos tablets while standing outside the SSP office in Khanna. Cops after seeing the condition of Singh, provided him first-aid and then shifted him to the Civil Hospital for further treatment, where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts