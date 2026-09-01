Ludhiana: Ex-cop consumes celphos tablets outside SSP office

A retired ASI of the Chandigarh Police consumed celphos tablets outside the SSP’s office in Khanna on Monday, causing panic in the Police Department. Doctors at the Police Lines immediately gave him first-aid and then shifted him to the Civil Hospital.

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Retired ASI Amarjit Singh, a resident of Chandigarh, was involved in a dispute with his father, a resident of Khanna, over some property. He had filed several complaints against his father in this regard to seek property share, but the police found these ingenuine and took no action on these.

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The police further said that Amarjit had been pressuring and threatening the cops that if action was not taken against his father, he would commit suicide, and consumed celphos tablets while standing outside the SSP office in Khanna. Cops after seeing the condition of Singh, provided him first-aid and then shifted him to the Civil Hospital for further treatment, where his condition was stated to be out of danger.