Ludhiana: 'Explosive' object found in plot, bomb squad called in

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

A bomb-like object was recovered during construction activity on a plot at Preet Vihar Colony in the city on Tuesday.

Panic spread in the area after a labourer picked the object with his hand and brought it to the office of a property dealer. On checking the object, property dealer was also shocked and he immediately informed the police.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), East, Gurdev Singh also reached the spot. The ACP placed the object in an open plot and covered it with sand bags to prevent any untoward incident.

The ACP said the object seemed like a grenade. It was lying dumped under mud, the ACP added.

Later, a bomb squad team was summoned on the spot. The bomb disposal squad took the object in its custody and would examine it.