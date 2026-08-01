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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana face crushing defeat in rain-curtailed cricket match

Ludhiana face crushing defeat in rain-curtailed cricket match

Patiala register an 117-run victory over Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a match at GRD Academy ground in Ludhiana on Friday. Ashwani Dhiman
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Ludhiana faced a crushing defeat against Patiala on Friday in a rain-curtailed encounter of Group D in the Inter-District Senior Cricket Tournament for Katoch Shield.

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Powered by fluent half-centuries from Anmolpreet Singh (67), Prabjot Singh (50) and Sanvir Singh (50 not out), Patiala registered an 117-run victory in the first league match the group, played at the GRD Academy ground here. Due to a late start because of wet outfield, the match was reduced to 31 overs-a side.

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Chasing in imposing 285 put by Patiala, Ludhiana were bundled out for 168 in 28 overs.

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Earlier, Ludhiana won the toss and asked Patiala to bat. However, the decision came back to bite them as Patiala piled up an imposing 285 for 5. Vihaan Malhotra provided a brisk start with a 27-ball 47, and Prabjot Singh steadied the innings with a well-made 50. Anmolpreet Singh anchored the middle order with a polished 67.

In the closing overs, Sanvir Singh remained unbeaten on 50 off 36 balls. Emanjot Singh Chahal smashed a quick-fire 26 not out off just 11 balls to propel Patiala’s innings.

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For Ludhiana, Ravi Kumar was the most successful bowler, claiming three wickets for 50 runs. Sanyam Gill and Varun Kaushal picked up a wicket each.

Chasing the target, Ludhiana’s innings never gathered momentum despite a fighting 51 by Harmanpreet Singh Gahir and an aggressive 43 off 24 balls by Sanyam Gill. Vaibhav Kalra contributed 30 but regular wickets derailed the chase as Ludhiana were bundled out well short of the target. Patiala bowlers shared the spoils, with Aryan Yadav returning impressive figures of three for 8. Sanvir Singh and Emanjot Singh Chahal claimed two wickets each. Harjas Singh Tandon and Mayank Markande chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Ludhiana will host Mansa on August 6 for the second match of the group.

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