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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Faculty members from over 50 medical colleges attend training at CMC

Ludhiana: Faculty members from over 50 medical colleges attend training at CMC

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:10 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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At least 62 faculty members from 58 medical colleges are attending a week-long course of National Medical Commission (NMC) at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC) here. The course is being conducted by the NMC Nodal Centre for Faculty Development.

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The course, christened “Advance Course in Medical Education (ACME)” is mandatory for each medical college for implementing new initiatives of the NMC for MBBS and all postgraduate curricula (MD/MS/DM/MCh).

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CMC officials said the course will strengthen medical education units and curriculum committees of medical colleges.

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Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal, CMC, welcomed the senior doctors attending the course from and apprised them of the efforts being made by the nodal centre towards improving medical education and patient care.

Dr William Bhatti, director, CMC, said the course will help faculty members improve their skill set.

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Dr Dinesh Badyal, vice-principal (medical education), and convener, NMC nodal centre, said the course extends over six months (for optional additional content) and is supplemented by online modules and mandatory research projects.

Dr Anjali Jain, co-convener and in-charge, advance course, said the CMC has been conducting this course since 2014.

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