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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana family duped of Rs 17L on pretext of sending youth abroad

Ludhiana family duped of Rs 17L on pretext of sending youth abroad

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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The investigating officer said further probe was on in the matter. Pic for representation only
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A family from Ludhiana has been cheated of Rs 17 lakh after being lured with the promise of sending a youth abroad. The police have registered a case against the suspects, Amardeep Singh and Gurwinder Kaur, on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy and initiated further investigation.

Amardeep is owner of RK Immigration while Gurwinder Kaur is a resident of West Colony, Barnala.

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The complainant, Raj Kumar Khurmi, alleged that the suspects contacted him in a planned manner. They claimed to have a complete network for arranging valid visas and work permits and assured that they would send his son Tejinder Singh abroad safely in a short time. Falling for their false promises, they handed over their hard-earned savings for the sake of their son’s future.

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They paid a total of Rs 17 lakh to the suspects in instalments through various modes for completing the process of sending Tejinder abroad.

However, after receiving the entire amount, the suspects changed their attitude. Even after the stipulated time had elapsed, they neither arranged any visa for the youth nor sent him abroad.

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The investigating officer said further probe was under way following the registration of the case.

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