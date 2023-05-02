Ludhiana: Farewell party

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT) for Women, Civil Lines, organised farewell party ‘Yaadein 2023’ to bid adieu to the outgoing batch of students. The passing out students gave a special vote of thanks to the director and teachers of KIMT. Institute director Dr Hapreet Kaur wished them luck and inspired them to work for society and the nation. A fashion show was also organised on the occasion. The Miss Farewell title went to Sukhman Bajwa.

Prize distribution function

Schoolchildren present a dance during the annual prize distribution function at BCM Arya School. Tribune photo

The premises of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School wore a festive look on the annual prize distribution ceremony for 2022-23. The ceremony was organised to felicitate young BCM Aryans for their academic achievements. The principal read the annual report about the progress, examination results and extra-curricular activities of the school. Chief guest Inderpal Singh Chadha lauded the school for displaying impeccable credentials in academics and co-curricular activities.

International Labour Day

The women development cell of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College celebrated International Labour Day. The college principal and staff honoured Class IV employees on the occasion to acknowledge their contribution in the development of the college. Principal Sandeep Kumar motivated workers and labourers and appreciated their efforts.

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, celebrated Labour Day with fervour. Students of the kindergarten section and those form classes III to V acknowledged the efforts of all community workers. Grocery and other essentials were distributed by students to them. The students depicted various roles that helpers play in our lives. The teachers briefed them about Labour Day and its importance. LKG students celebrated ‘Community helpers’ day’ by performing role play. School principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar appreciated the efforts of organisers.

Nankana Sahib Public School

Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, celebrated Labour Day on Monday. Many activities were held by the students and staff of the school. The celebrations began with speeches, poems, etc., by the students of various classes during the morning assembly. School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich spoke about the importance of Labour Day.

Jesus Sacred Heart School

To commemorate Labour Day and appreciate and thank the relentless service of the support staff who work with utmost dedication to ensure hygiene, security and smooth transportation, Jesus Sacred Heart School, DX-1, South City, celebrated Labour Day with zeal on Monday. Students were taught the value of dignity of labour and the significance of respecting everyone for their contributions in the progress of the country.

Guru Nanak Model School

Workers of Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School were felicitated on Monday at Doraha. Tribune photo

Doraha: Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School celebrated Labour Day on Monday. A special morning assembly was conducted in the school ground in which school staff, students, employees, including school peons, van helpers, drivers, conductors and security guards, took part. School principal DP Thakur felicitated the workers of the school and also encouraged them to be aware of their rights.

Kular Public School

International Labour Day was celebrated at Kular Public School (KPS), Khanna, on Monday under the guidance of chairman Gurbaksh Singh Bija. Students of KPS expressed their gratitude for ‘Helping hands’ by giving them gifts as a mark of love and respect. School Director Rupinder Singh Benipal and Principal Reva Tandon told students about the significance of labourers in society. /oc