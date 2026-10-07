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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana farmer turns paddy stubble into soil wealth

Ludhiana farmer turns paddy stubble into soil wealth

The Ludhiana farmer says he can already see an improvement in soil health in his fields

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:05 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Farmer Sukhwinder Singh at his fields in Lakhowal village, Mangat, in Ludhiana.
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A farmer from Lakhowal village in Mangat block has set an inspiring example of sustainable agriculture by incorporating paddy stubble into the soil instead of burning it.

Sukhwinder Singh, a progressive farmer, says he can already see an improvement in soil health in his fields.

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Sowing potatoes on approximately seven acres, Sukhwinder adopted in-situ crop residue management.

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“Retaining and incorporating paddy stubble into the soil is a practical alternative to stubble burning. It also contributes towards improved soil health and environmental protection,” says Sukhwinder.

His initiative sends a strong message to fellow farmers—that paddy residue can be managed effectively and put to productive use rather than being set afire. Such practices help reduce air pollution, conserve soil nutrients and promote sustainable farming.

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“The soil is responding better and I can already see the difference in crop growth. If more farmers take this up, our villagers will breathe cleaner air and our fields will be richer. Such practices reduce air pollution, conserve soil nutrients and promote sustainable farming,” Sukhwinder adds.

Villagers in Lakhowal have begun taking inspiration from his efforts. “We have seen how his fields look healthier after stubble incorporation. Many of us are now motivated to try the same method instead of stubble burning,” said a villager.

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