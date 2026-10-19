Ludhiana farmers learn about agribiz, value addition

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) students organised a lecture-cum-exhibition at Dolon Kalan village in Pakhowal block and delved into the potential of agribusiness and value addition in strengthening rural livelihood.

It was organised by students undertaking the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE), which also came to a close with the session.

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Addressing the gathering, School of Business Studies director Ramandeep Singh encouraged farmers and the rural youth to move from ‘kheti to karobar’ (farming to business) by exploring opportunities in agribusiness and entrepreneurship. Citing various successful ventures established by the PAU’s NIDHI-Technology Business Incubator (NIDHI-TBI) incubatees, he highlighted the potential of value addition, branding and marketing in creating new income avenues. He also serves as a principal investigator with the NIDHI-TBI.

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Department of Economics agricultural economist Gurlal Singh urged villagers to avail of the PAU’s expertise and institutional support to establish small enterprises rather than depend exclusively on conventional farming.

School of Business Studies professor Lalit Mohan Kathuria apprised the participants of the entrepreneurial support available through the PAU’s NIDHI-TBI. He added that besides improved seeds and agricultural technologies, the university offers aspiring entrepreneurs guidance in business planning, licensing, packaging, branding and marketing links.

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The students also organised an exhibition showcasing agricultural ventures and enterprises, reflecting their practical knowledge, creativity and entrepreneurial skills acquired during the special programme.

Department of Extension Education head Vipan Kumar Rampal congratulated the students on the successful completion of their programme and expressed gratitude to the rural community for its cooperation in facilitating experiential learning.

RAWE group in-charge Lakhwinder Kaur appreciated the students’ dedication and active participation throughout the programme.