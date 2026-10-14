DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Farmers learn about income options in allied sectors

Ludhiana: Farmers learn about income options in allied sectors

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:45 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Experts and PAU students interact with farmers during a camp at Hassanpur village in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Residents of Hassanpur village were apprised of additional income opportunities through allied enterprises during a camp organised by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) students.

The organisers said the session was important as prices of essential commodities are increasing by the day and it becomes crucial to have additional income sources.

Advertisement

Students from the College of Horticulture and Forestry, PAU, organised the camp under the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme. They urged the farmers to adopt subsidiary and allied agricultural occupations for boosting income, creating self-employment and strengthening rural livelihood.

Advertisement

The camp highlighted the potential of dairy farming, beekeeping, mushroom cultivation and other allied enterprises in supplementing conventional farming.

The students discussed resource requirements, investment needs and economic prospects of the activities, emphasising the importance of selecting enterprises according to resource availability, family labour, technical expertise and demand in the local market.

Advertisement

Several experts interacted with the farmers and shared information on government schemes, departmental initiatives and support services for agricultural development.

The farmers sought guidance on feasibility, input requirements and profitability of various allied occupations. The interaction helped them explore options suited to their individual circumstance and local conditions.

Vegetable seed kits were also distributed for encouraging kitchen gardening, promoting household consumption of fresh vegetables and enhancing nutritional security while reducing expenditure.

The camp provided students with practical exposure to farmer interaction, rural outreach and agricultural extension. It also strengthened university-farmer links.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts