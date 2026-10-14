Ludhiana: Farmers learn about income options in allied sectors

Residents of Hassanpur village were apprised of additional income opportunities through allied enterprises during a camp organised by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) students.

The organisers said the session was important as prices of essential commodities are increasing by the day and it becomes crucial to have additional income sources.

Advertisement

Students from the College of Horticulture and Forestry, PAU, organised the camp under the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme. They urged the farmers to adopt subsidiary and allied agricultural occupations for boosting income, creating self-employment and strengthening rural livelihood.

Advertisement

The camp highlighted the potential of dairy farming, beekeeping, mushroom cultivation and other allied enterprises in supplementing conventional farming.

The students discussed resource requirements, investment needs and economic prospects of the activities, emphasising the importance of selecting enterprises according to resource availability, family labour, technical expertise and demand in the local market.

Advertisement

Several experts interacted with the farmers and shared information on government schemes, departmental initiatives and support services for agricultural development.

The farmers sought guidance on feasibility, input requirements and profitability of various allied occupations. The interaction helped them explore options suited to their individual circumstance and local conditions.

Vegetable seed kits were also distributed for encouraging kitchen gardening, promoting household consumption of fresh vegetables and enhancing nutritional security while reducing expenditure.

The camp provided students with practical exposure to farmer interaction, rural outreach and agricultural extension. It also strengthened university-farmer links.