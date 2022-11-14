Ludhiana FC prevails over All Stars FC 2-1 in soccer meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 13

Ludhiana FC quelled a strong challenge before coming out triumphant 2-1 against All Stars FC in a group B match in the ongoing Centra Greens Football League being held at Guru Nanak Engineering College (GNEC) ground, Gill Road, here today.

Gurmeet and Teji scored one goal each for the winning side while Deshawn was the lone scorer for the losers.

In the second match (group A), MILF FC proved too good for Titans FC as the former clinched the issue 4-1. Suraj Kumar and Surojit chipped in with two goals each for MILF FC whereas Amit reduced the margin for the losing side.

Thirteen teams are taking part in prize money league during which matches are played on Sundays.