Ludhiana: F&CC okays 100 of 155 resolutions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

The Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, on Saturday gave its nod for a project for the trenchless rehabilitation of existing storm water drains in the ABD area at an estimated cost of Rs 82.22 crore.

This project would strengthen the storm water drains with a standalone structural Lining technology in ABD areas, including the Ishmeet Chowk road in Shastri Nagar, Malhar Road, Dhami Eye Hospital Road up to the Buddha Nullah, said an official of the MC’s O&M branch.

According to MC officials, the existing storm water drainage system in the ABD area was reportedly laid around 35 years ago and comprises brick drains. There had been recent cave-in incidents after the brick-made drains collapsed during the rains.

The project was earlier prepared under the Smart City Mission and Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) is a special purpose vehicle incorporated to undertake such projects under the mission. But as per the Central Government directions, no new projects under the Smart City Mission were to be taken up after March 31, 2022, and the funding for the same would lapse on March 31, 2023. Now, the project will be launched by the civic body and Ludhiana Smart City Limited will fund the project.

In the meeting headed by Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, around 155 resolutions were presented before the panel today, of which 100 were approved, as per information.

Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra said the project works, which were to be carried out under the general quota funds of the civic body were not approved today. At present, the MC was facing a shortage of funds.

Malhotra said projects related to the Smart City Mission and other Central or state government schemes were approved by the panel today. The F&CC has approved a resolution regarding the project of development of a semi-Olympic-sized all-weather indoor swimming pool, to be developed at the Rakh Bagh Sports Complex, here, at an estimated cost of Rs 5.22 crore. The MC will handle the project with funding from the LSCL.

A project, which would be funded by the LSCL, for the instalation of UID plates on properties has also been approved today. Its estimated cost was earlier around Rs 9 crore but it has been revised and reduced to Rs 4.84 crore now. Earlier, there was a plan to install stainless steel plates for UID numbers under the project but now aluminium plates would be installed.

Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra said a resolution regarding the proposed project for the installation of a chain link fencing along the Sidhwan Canal from Lohara Bridge to Barewal Ludhiana at an estimated cost of Rs 6.75 crore has been kept pending. He said officials had been told to take the required no objection certificate (NOC) from the department concerned.

Malhotra said the panel had given the nod to a project to purchase machinery for solid waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The MC has to purchase eight backhoe loaders and a poclain machine.

Besides, the civic body would have to purchase four sewer jetting-cum-suction machines of 8,000-litre capacity, four sewer jetting-cum-suction machines of 4,000 litres of capacity and three hydrovac sets from the grants under the 15th Finance Commission.

The panel has also given its approval for the security surveillance system project at the Mini-Secretariat, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.89 crore. The funds would be provided by the LSCL for the project under which cameras would be installed at the Court Complex, including parking and surrounding areas, the DC Office complex, the CP’s office, main entrance of the district courts and area along the Bachat Bhawan.

The panel has also given its nod to the development of Ghumar Mandi and National Road as Smart Road project. The LSCL-funded project’s estimated cost is Rs 25.67 crore. The project works include underground electric cables and other wires in a single trench on both sides, 1.2 m footpath on both sides of the road, road width of 8 meters, road furniture, including benches and street lights, etc, five rain shelters, two advertising screens and three water ATMs.

Major projects get approval

Trenchless Rehabilitation of Existing Storm Water Drains by Standalone Structural Lining Technology, development of Ghumar Mandi and National Road as Smart Road project, development of a semi-Olympic-sized all-weather indoor swimming pool and purchase of machinery for solid waste management were among main projects that got approval by the F&CC of the Municipal Corporation on Saturday.