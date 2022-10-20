Ludhiana, Ferozepur U-17 players declared winners in softball meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 19

Ludhiana and Ferozepur annexed titles in the boys and girls U-17 categories, respectively, in softball competition in the ongoing state-level Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan being organised by the Punjab Sports Department here on Wednesday.

Competitions in 30 sports disciplines are being conducted at nine venues across the state in which a total of 1,725 players (911 boys and 814 girls) are vying for top honours. Ludhiana is host to four games- handball, softball, judo and basketball.

In the boys’ final (softball), hosts Ludhiana outplayed Amritsar whereas Fazilka secured third position. In the girls’ section, Ferozepur overpowered Ludhiana to clinch the title while Fazilka finished at third place.

In handball (boys U-17), Jalandhar and Patiala secured first two positions while Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib jointly got the third position.

Likewise, in the girls section, Mohali emerged champions, followed by Faridkot at the second spot. Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur shared the third position.

In judo (boys U-17), Patiala won overall championship and Mohali secured second position and Bhatinda had to content themselves with the third position.