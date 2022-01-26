Ludhiana: Five candidates file nominations on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

The process of filing nominations for the Assembly elections to be held on February 20 started today. Five candidates filed their nomination papers on the first day.

Candidate Darshan Singh Shivalik and Paramjit Kaur (covering candidate) from the Shiromani Akali Dal filed their nomination papers from the 66-(Gill) constituency, reserved for the SC candidates.

Aam Lok Party United candidate from Dakha Davinder Singh after filing nomination papers for the Assembly elections in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune photos: Himanshu Mahajan

Candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali and Harkinder Singh (covering candidate) from the Shiromani Akali Dal filed their nomination papers from the 68 (Dakha) constituency. Besides, Davinder Singh from the Aam Lok Party United filed nomination papers from the Dakha constituency.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said as per the stipulated norms laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI), only three persons, including the candidate, would be allowed to enter the Returning Officer’s room where the nominations for the polls would be filed by them from January 25 to February 1, 2022, between 11am to 3 pm. He said nominations would not be taken on January 26 and January 30 on account of public holidays.

He said that the candidates would not be allowed to carry mobiles phones inside the RO’s room.

He said proper videography of the nomination process would be ensured, besides public address system, digital clock and other arrangements would be fully made inside the RO’s room to ensure complete transparency.

Sharma asked the poll staff to clearly demarcate periphery of 100 metres by displaying boards, cameras, parking area, barricading, RO’s room along with instructions of the Election Commission of India.

He said elaborate arrangements would also be made to ensure that the nomination process is organised in a smooth, free and fair manner. He said nominations for the polls would be received by respective Returning Officers in their designated offices from 11 am to 3 pm.

He said local police and CAPF personnel would be deployed to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct is enforced strictly during nominations.