Ludhiana: Five-day pig farming training concludes at vet varsity

A five-day pig farming training programme was conducted at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here.

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Course director Jaswinder Singh, and head, Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, said the training programme featured a well-balanced mix of theoretical and practical sessions.The curriculum was aimed at imparting scientific knowledge and hands-on skills essential for modern pig farming.

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Topics covered included housing, breeding, nutrition, health management and marketing strategies for meat production, meat sales and value-added products.

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RS Grewal, Director of Extension Education, emphasised the university’s commitment to promoting the economic development, sustainability and welfare of livestock farmers and allied businesses.

Highlighting the growing popularity and profitability of pig farming, he said the university is providing comprehensive information and support to those interested in adopting it as a profession.

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He chaired the valedictory session and encouraged the trainees to view pig farming as a viable and sustainable livelihood option. Certificates were awarded to all participants upon the successful completion of the programme.

The event was coordinated by Parteek Singh Dhaliwal, and student coordinators Navroj Kaur and Sanghamitra Tamuli.