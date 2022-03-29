Ludhiana: Four booked for immigration fraud

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 28

A Mohali-based immigration firm, three members of a family and one other person were booked for fraud and cheating.

The police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against a Mohali-based firm, Rudraksh Group, and owner/director of the firm Gurparamvir Singh, resident of Sainphalpur in Ropar district, on the complaint of Ankur, resident of New Subhash Nagar Colony here.

The complainant said he had paid Rs 2.25 lakh to the accused on the promise that he would get visa for Canada. “The accused neither provided visa nor did he refund the money,” the complainant added.

In another case, three members of a family — Ranjit Singh, his brother Rishabjit Singh and their mother Kuljit Kaur — were booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act for hatching a criminal conspiracy and cheating Navpreet Singh, resident of New Janta Nagar here, on the assurance of getting him visa for Canada. The accused had taken Rs 7 lakh from the Navpreet but failed to procure visa for him or refund the money.