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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Free camp helps identify eye problems among schoolkids

Ludhiana: Free camp helps identify eye problems among schoolkids

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:02 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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A student undergoes an eye test during a camp in Ludhiana.
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A free eye check-up camp at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Moti Nagar, Jamalpur, helped zero in on students in need of further examination and treatment.

The camp was organised by Navchetna Healing Hands, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

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As part of the follow-up, more students from the school were taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC) for treatment.

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The follow-up was supervised by Gurwinder Kaur, a member of the NGO.

The screening also brought to light the need for regular eye examinations among schoolchildren. Several eye-related problems can stay hidden from parents and teachers unless children undergo proper screening, the organisers said.

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During the second follow-up round, an unusual case involving Rihana, a Class V student, was noticed. The girl can’t close both her eyes. Her case has been taken up on priority and her parents will now meet doctors for a detailed examination and a treatment plan.

The NGO is also providing free spectacles to needy students identified during the camp. The initiative is aimed at ensuring timely treatment and better vision for children while raising awareness about the importance of regular screening.

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