Ludhiana: Free eye camp for elderly tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

The state government will organise a state-level function to celebrate the International Elderly Day on October 1 at Guru Nanak Bhawan, here.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur will be the chief guest on the occasion.

She said a free eye camp would be organised for the elderly during the event.

Besides, forms for old age pension and other financial assistance schemes would be filled.